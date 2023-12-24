Southwest Airlines experiencing dozens of flight cancellations, delays at Midway due to fog

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Southwest Airlines travelers remain waiting at Midway Airport following dozens of flight cancelations and delays Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the airline is blaming fog for the cancelations but says it is less than 1% of total flights system-wide. The FAA issued a grand stop at Midway until 10:30 a.m. due to low visibility.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said: "We're working with our Customers whose travel is impacted by fog at Chicago Midway that began Saturday night and prevented inbound aircraft from landing, forcing some diversions and subsequent flight cancelations. With visibility remaining below required operational minimums throughout the night and continuing this morning, we've modified our planned start for today (Sunday) at Chicago Midway. We have all-hands on deck as our Employees are working quickly to take care of our Customers and accommodate them on alternative flights. Chicago Midway is our fourth busiest airport operation, with more than 200 departures a day scheduled over the holiday weekend. As a result of the fog at Midway, we have canceled 58 flights for Sunday (less than 1% of our total flights of 4242 systemwide), which are mostly originating flights from Midway. We continue to experience some delays and diversions as fog remains a factor. We apologize for the inconvenience to our Customers as we work to get them to their destination safely."

The cancellations come following last year's systemwide meltdown leaving travelers and their bags stranded - some for days. The airline has since reached a settlement and will pay $140 million as a result.

At last check, 64 flights were canceled and 564 were delayed by the airline according to FlightAware.