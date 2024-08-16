Watch CBS News
Burglars break into shuttered Chicago strip club days after mass shooting

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a break-in at a South Loop strip club that was shut down by the city following a mass shooting earlier this week.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Déjà Vu Showgirls at 750 S. Clinton St. Police said the glass to the front door had been damaged, and property inside the club had been damaged.

No one was in custody in connection with the burglary attempt on Friday.

Police issued a summary closure order for the club on Monday, after four men were shot inside the club overnight.

Police said the shooting took place after a fight inside the club just after 3:30 a.m. on Monday

The Chicago Fire Department said three men were taken to Stroger and Northwestern hospitals in fair condition and a fourth man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. The victims ranged in age from 26 to 35 years old. 

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

