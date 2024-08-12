At least four people shot inside adult entertainment venue on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people were shot inside an adult entertainment venue on Chicago's Near West Side overnight.

The shooting took place inside the Deja Vu Showgirls, at 750 South Clinton Street, around 4 a.m.

One man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical and three others were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police have not released further details on the shooting.

This is a developing story.