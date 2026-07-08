Defenseman Ian Cole excited to be part of Blackhawks

New Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Cole called the team an up-and-coming group.

The 37-year-old from Ann Arbor signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the 'Hawks last week, as the team brought in some veterans in free agency to surround their young core.

Cole, who played with the Utah Mammoth the last two seasons, sounds pretty pumped about joining the Blackhawks.

"Great team, great organization, you know, an original six team that I think everyone, you know, especially growing up in Detroit with the Wings, like, everyone kind of puts those teams up on a bit of a pedestal," Cole said. "A lot of potential on this team, so one that, you know, something I can help grow, and help this team win hockey games."

The Blackhawks had some bad news Wednesday, with Conor Bedard out for four months after shoulder surgery. But Cole is inspired by his new team nevertheless.