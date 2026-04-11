Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead on CTA Blue Line train in The Loop

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a CTA Blue Line train in The Loop early Saturday morning. 

Around 1 a.m., Chicago police said a man, described as an elderly man, was found unresponsive inside a train car in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street.

The man was pronounced dead by the Chicago Fire Department on the scene. The man has not been identified by officials.

 Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation and autopsy results are pending. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue