Man found dead on CTA Blue Line train in The Loop

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a CTA Blue Line train in The Loop early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Chicago police said a man, described as an elderly man, was found unresponsive inside a train car in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street.

The man was pronounced dead by the Chicago Fire Department on the scene. The man has not been identified by officials.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation and autopsy results are pending.