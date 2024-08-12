Man charged with shooting 12-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with shooting a 12-year-old boy last week in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Deandre Warren, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was inside a home in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 5, when Warren pulled out a handgun and shot the boy in the chest, abdomen, and right arm.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Warren was arrested on Friday after he was identified as the gunman. He was due to appear in court on Monday.