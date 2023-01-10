Deal reached in more than 870 lawsuits against Sterigenics, parent company says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A deal has been reached in the nearly 900 lawsuits filed in Cook County against Sterigenics in Willowbrook – in which the plaintiffs claiming the company poisoned them.

Sterigenics parent company Sotera Health released a statement Monday evening. The medical supply sterilization company said it is agreeing to pay $408 million to settle the claims in more than 870 cases pending in Cook County.

The company's statement maintained that its Willowbrook operation was not a safety risk to the area.

"The agreements provide a pathway to comprehensively resolve the claims pending against Sterigenics and Sotera Health LLC in Illinois and thereby enable the Company to focus its full attention on operating the business, serving our customers and delivering on our mission of Safeguarding Global Health. Sterigenics maintains that its Willowbrook operations did not pose a safety risk to the community in which it operated and believes the evidence and science ultimately would have compelled the rejection of the plaintiffs' claims, as occurred in the Teresa Fornek trial. However, years of biased media coverage in the greater Chicago area, the significant costs of posting a large bond in support of the appeal of the Kamuda verdict and the time and expense that would have been required to continue to contest hundreds of additional lawsuits through a multi[1]year process in the Illinois court system led us to conclude that resolving the pending Willowbrook EO cases would be in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders. As we have done consistently throughout our history, we will continue to operate our facilities in compliance with applicable rules and regulations and best industry practices to ensure the safety of our employees, the communities in which we operate and patients around the world."

The details of how the money will be divided could take months to hammer out.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs have yet to comment to CBS 2 on this development.

In September of last year, a Cook County jury awarded $363 million to Sue Kamuda, finding Sterigenics liable for her cancer.

But in November, a jury ruled against another plaintiff, Teresa Fornek, determining Sterigenics wasn't to blame and does not owe her any damages.

Sterigenics is accused of causing cancer in the surrounding community by releasing unsafe levels of the carcinogen ethylene oxide into the air.