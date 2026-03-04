Watch CBS News
1 dead after fiery 5-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway

Lanes reopened on the Kennedy Expressway after a deadly, multi-vehicle crash overnight. 

Just before 10:30 p.m., Illinois State Police said five cars were involved in a crash at Natoma Avenue. ISP said three cars went off the roadway and crashed into a light pole before becoming engulfed in flames.  

Police said a driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Other injuries were reported, but police did not release further details. 

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the badly damaged cars at the crash site around 11 p.m.

All lanes reopened around 3:36 a.m., police said. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

