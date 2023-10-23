Driver killed in crash on Chicago expressway; outbound lanes closed near Central Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – One driver was killed after a crash involving a semi-truck on the Stevenson Expressway Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 2:06 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer and a Honda HR-V on southbound I-55 south of Central Avenue.

Initial reports say the Honda rear-ended the semi and that speed was said to be a contributing factor for the crash. All outbound lanes are closed as a result.

The driver of the Honda, a 31-year-old man from Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Expect delays as all southbound traffic is being rerouted off I-55 at Central Avenue as authorities continue to investigate. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story.