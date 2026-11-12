Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Chicago police said just before 10 p.m., a 69-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when she was hit by a white sedan.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the woman with severe injuries.

POlice said the woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating. .