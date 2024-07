CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly crash is causing delays on the outbound Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash took place around 4:30 a.m. at Cumberland Avenue.

A fatal, two-vehicle crash has the mainline lanes blocked on the OB Kennedy at Cumberland. Traffic is passing by using the long ramp to the 190, with reentry to WB 90 by way of a slip ramp past the scene. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/iNPqt182gZ — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) July 10, 2024

Two cars were involved in the crash and police confirmed one person died. Police have not released details on any other injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to local lanes at Canfield Avenue. Delays are expected.