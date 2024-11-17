Deadline coming for relief applications for those affected by July Chicago area tornadoes

July Chicago area storm relief deadline is coming up

July Chicago area storm relief deadline is coming up

July Chicago area storm relief deadline is coming up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anyone who had damage from the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in the Chicago area back in July is running out of time for disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The deadline to apply is this coming Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Help from FEMA may include grants for temporary housing, basic home repair or replacement, and other disaster-related expenses.

Information on eligibility and how to apply is available at FEMA.gov.

The National Weather Service confirmed 41 tornadoes in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana from the powerful and dangerous storms that hit the area on the night of both Sunday, July 14, and Monday, July 15.

Some downstate areas were also hit by storms with tornadoes and dangerous winds around that time.