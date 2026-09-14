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Rifle, 1,000 rounds of ammo, bulletproof vest stolen from DEA agent's vehicle in Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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Chicago police are investigating after a gun, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest were stolen from a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent's vehicle on the Near West Side.

Police said items were stolen on Sunday from a government vehicle located inside a residential garage near Madison and Leavitt

Sources said a semi-automatic rifle, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, and a DEA-labeled bulletproof vest were taken.

The DEA has also launched an internal investigation and is working with Chicago police to recover the stolen items.

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