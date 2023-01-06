New report shows how many kids on DCFS radar died in last 18 months

New report shows how many kids on DCFS radar died in last 18 months

New report shows how many kids on DCFS radar died in last 18 months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services takes in $1.5 billion of Illinois taxpayer money each year.

The department is in charge of keeping the most vulnerable kids in Illinois safe - and alive. But in a just-released report, we got an insider's look at the number of kids with DCFS contact dying over the last 18 months.

CBS 2's Chris Tye has covered the department for years - with some of his reporting leading to law changes. He dug into a new DCFS Inspector General report on Thursday.

For DCFS Director Marc Smith and his 2,900 employees, the wellbeing of children is job one. But the kids who lean on DCFS as a safety net are falling through it at a pace not seen in decades.

Over the last year, we have told the stories of 11 kids who have died on DCFS radar. They were in foster homes and child welfare facilities and were killed in homes flagged as violent.

CBS 2

As it turns out, those 11 are the tip of a much larger and chilling iceberg.

The DCFS Inspector General released its Annual Report to the Governor and the General Assembly Wednesday, showing the total number of kids who died on the DCFS radar wasn't 11 - or even 111.

It was 171.

Of the kids dying from abuse and neglect between July 2021 and June 2022, many died from natural causes. But 18 were homicides and 30 were accidents.

"And now we have a record number of dead kids - worse than in decades," said Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert.

Golbert says it's one part staffing shortage and one part mismanagement that has to catastrophic results.

"This pisses me off," Golbert said. "These are kids. These are our kids. DCFS is the agency charged with taking care of them, and they are failing miserably."

CBS 2 dug through 20 years of data. Never has the number of kids with prior DCFS involvement died at this rate.

CBS 2

It was a 40-percent jump over just last year.

The report includes the case of 8-year-old Amaria Osby. DCFS waited 60 days to make contact with her or her mom after a hotline call came in on her wellbeing.

She was later killed by her mother in their Uptown apartment.

The report indicates those 60 days are far from the worst of the wait-times.

Even though department policy says in these cases, "good faith attempts must be made every 24 hours or sooner," the IG report says, "timeframes of these delays ranged from just under a month to over 100 days before contact was made… leaving alleged victims of child abuse/neglect in unassessed."

"When DCFS is not seeing kids in a prompt way like they're required to - when they learn of abuse and neglect - it shouldn't be a big surprise that we huge explosion of the number of kids who are dying while they are involved with DCFS," Golbert said.

We've reached out to DCFS for comment on the report.

The report also points out these staffing shortages are also putting DCFS workers at risk. Two of them have died on the job in recent years.

DCFS has been a troubled institution for decades.

We've pressed Gov. JB Pritzker a number of times on whether he might replace Director Smith. To date, Pritzker is continuing to stand behind Smith.