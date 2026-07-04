Park Ridge daycare worker charged after allegedly hitting 4-year-old child multiple times

A daycare worker in Park Ridge was arrested and charged after she allegedly hit a young child multiple times.

Olivia Cepeda, 29, of Glenview, was charged with aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 years old.

The incident happened on Thursday at the Kiddie Academy Day Care of Park Ridge in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue.

Park Ridge police say Cepeda was caught on surveillance video hitting a 4-year-old child in the chest and stomach while the child was lying on the floor.

Both the daycare director and the victim's parent reported her to the police.

Cepeda is expected to be in court on Tuesday afternoon at the Cook County Second District Courthouse in Skokie.