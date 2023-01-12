Families wonder why there's been no arrest in hit-and-run that dragged, killed man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good Samaritan was pushing a man across the street in a wheelchair on the city's South Side recently when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Police have a photo of the car, a license plate, and even a description of the suspect. But that was two weeks ago, and the family of David Cole is asking – why hasn't the case been solved?

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, Cole's family is now asking for help.

At 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Cole, 63, and the 56-year-old man he was pushing in a wheelchair were walking east on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Both were struck by a white 2007 Chevrolet Equinox headed north on Ashland Avenue, and police said Cole was dragged all the way to 8847 S. Ashland Avenue – more than six full city blocks to the north – as the car kept going.

On Thursday, Cole's family asked for a Good Samaritan to come forward and help them solve the case. The family noted that Cole was acting as a Good Samaritan himself when he was struck.

Family Photo

"That's the last of memory," said Cole's daughter, Candyee Cole. "My dad died helping somebody, and that goes a long way."

"He is a hero, and that's a story that will live on forever," said Cole's granddaughter, Tiana Cole. "That's the legacy that he has left for us."

Cole's daughter and granddaughter said it was very much in his character to help people.

"That was from his heart," said Cole's sister, Herdestine Cole Scates.

Cole's sister said he had been like that his whole life.

"He would always say, 'If you need my help, if I could help you do anything, let me know,'" Scates said.

The family has flipping through old photos of David Cole — remembering his smile and sense of humor, but also longing for some closure.

Family Photo

It has been two weeks since Cole and the other man were hit by that white sport-utility vehicle on Ashland Avenue.

"We found out eight days later," said Candyee Cole.

The man in the wheelchair survived, but Cole did not.

Police later issued a community alert showing surveillance image of the Chevy Equinox that hit the two men.

Chicago Police

Police specified in the alert that the vehicle had the license plate CZ74463. They included a description of the driver from witnesses as a Black male standing between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet in height, with a slender build. Witnesses also said the driver had a beard and was wearing a baseball hat.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on the road in the 7700 block of South Aberdeen Street in Auburn Gresham, with the hazard lights on, police said. It appeared to have sustained damage to the front passenger side fender and hood.

This all seems like police have some great leads, right?

But Chicago Police said no one is in custody.

"Now I mean, at this point, do I have to hire my own private detective?" said Candyee Cole, "because there's not enough being done?"

"We want to try to find out, you know, what's being done in the investigation?" added Scates.

It turns out arrests are hard to come by in hit-and-run cases in Chicago.

According to data obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators, last year there were 35,411 hit and run cases reported to the CPD - and just 628, or less than 2 percent of cases, had arrests made by the end of the year.

"Being less than 2 percent - and having all the information they have - this should not be such a hard investigation," said Scates.

The family is now urging another angel to come forward with information, and help bring the Good Samaritan Cole's family find peace.

"I understand it was an accident, and ultimately, if nothing else, the driver of the vehicle owes me my daughter, my grandma, my brothers an apology," said Candyee Cole.

On Thursday, Chicago Police would only tell us the Major Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information should call that unit at (312) 745-4521.