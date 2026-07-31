1 killed, multiple people injured in wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

One person was killed and multiple others were injured when a wrong-way driver crashed into several other vehicles on Friday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side of Chicago.

Illinois State Police said, shortly after 5:45 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash involving five vehicles in the northbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan near Garfield Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation determined a driver entered the northbound lanes headed south near 31st Street, causing multiple crashes near Garfield.

Police said there were multiple injuries, including one fatality.

All northbound traffic on the Dan Ryan was being diverted off the expressway at 67th Street in both the local and express lanes while police investigate.