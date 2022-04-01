Watch CBS News

Dallas Keuchel struggles as White Sox get pounded by A's in Cactus League play

/ CBS Chicago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- For Cactus League play Friday, the White Sox hosted the Oakland A's.

Tim Anderson had an RBI single, as did Nick Ciuffo. But it was a rough start for Dallas Keuchel, coming off a bad 2021 season.

Keuchel allowed back-to-back homers in the third, and in total gave up seven runs in four and two-thirds innings.

The Sox got pounded 12-4.

The Sox' opener at the Detroit Tigers is one week from Friday.

First published on April 1, 2022 / 11:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.