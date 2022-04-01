Dallas Keuchel struggles as White Sox get pounded by A's in Cactus League play
GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- For Cactus League play Friday, the White Sox hosted the Oakland A's.
Tim Anderson had an RBI single, as did Nick Ciuffo. But it was a rough start for Dallas Keuchel, coming off a bad 2021 season.
Keuchel allowed back-to-back homers in the third, and in total gave up seven runs in four and two-thirds innings.
The Sox got pounded 12-4.
The Sox' opener at the Detroit Tigers is one week from Friday.
