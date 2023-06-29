Watch CBS News
Daley Plaza farmers market canceled Thursday due to air quality

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Daley Plaza farmers market was canceled Thursday due to the air quality. 

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events canceled the market as the ongoing air quality alert remains in effect until midnight. The dangerous air quality is caused by Canadian wildfire smoke. 

The market will resume on July 6. 

