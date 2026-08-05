Cyclosporiasis outbreak sends local Illinois farms' lettuce sales skyrocketing

The cyclospora outbreak tied to contaminated iceberg lettuce continues to grow, and has also made many consumers suspicious of the lettuce in grocery stores.

An investigation by the CDC, FDA and public health officials found that the over 1,000 cyclosporiasis cases across Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania are linked to iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico.

Taco Bell, which was one of the largest purchasers of the contaminated lettuce, has seen some stores lose 2% in sales due to consumer concerns. Salad-focused chain restaurants like Sweetgreen have also seen spending drop by double digits, according to the Associated Press.

"It did make me hesitant, I definitely purposefully didn't go to that section of the grocery store with all of that bagged lettuce and all that," said shopper Jacquelyn Kinder.

But one group is cashing in on consumers looking for fresh veggies and peace of mind: local farmers.

Many people have headed to local farmers markets, where growers say demand for lettuce and other greens has skyrocketed.

"I think more people are just looking to get it more homegrown and more local to make sure that they hopefully don't get sick," said Kaleena Mark from Mark's Family Farm, which sells at the Daley Plaza Farmer's Market.

As Mark weighed up produce and checked out customers, she would take the time to have a conversation and remember personal details about her regulars. She believes this is why people trust her produce to be cyclospora-free.

"They know us by name, I know them by name, we're familiar faces. They've been eating our produce for the whole 20 years plus that we've been here, and so I think that they just know that we're a family, they're a family, we're growing the things to provide good nutritious food for them," she said.

Other farmers agree.

"Especially our lettuce sales have been through the roof," said Steve Freeman of Nichols Farm & Orchard, which sells at the Daley Plaza Farmers Market among others. "Probably triple what it is on a normal day."

They said people coming for lettuce are discovering their other produce and liking what they find.

Unlike large-scale suppliers, Oliver Nichols of Nichols Farm & Orchard said family farms like his can closely monitor every step of the growing process.

"We water test, we sanitize," he explained.

And for many customers, it's not just about how food is grown but also about who grows it.

"I trust this more than whatever they're stocking at the grocery store," Kinder said.

Generations of Nichols' family have worked the farm, and he said seeing new customers put their trust in their business means even more.

"Just, like, seeing how my grandparents sacrifice — my dad, he's working 12-hour days — it's very nice to see," he said.

The rush has left Nichols bringing in more lettuce than ever before and still selling out. They hope once concerns about the outbreak fade, customers will remember why they came to the farmers market in the first place.

"I hope it encourages people to come to the farmers market to buy fresher produce, because that's what we have to offer," Freeman said.

More than 22,000 people have confirmed or suspected cyclosporiasis, has now been linked to an addition six states. If you think you're sick and your symptoms last more than two weeks, be sure to check with your doctor.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an illness caused by the parasite, cyclospora. The parasite is spread by consuming food or water that is contaminated by human feces.

Symptoms include frequent watery and sometimes explosive diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and extreme fatigue.

Symptoms typically start about a week after exposure. The illness can cause severe dehydration and lead to hospitalization and, in severe cases, death. Two deaths have been reported in Michigan from the 2026 outbreak.

How to prevent cyclosporiasis

The first step in preventing cyclosporiasis is to avoid eating recalled foods and staying up to date on food safety alerts.

The easiest way to lower your exposure to the cyclospora parasite is by washing your hands and surfaces doing food preparation, by washing raw ingredients in cold water, and by thoroughly cooking fruits and vegetables.

According to the CDC, it is important to wash produce, even if it is labeled as pre-washed.

Vinegar does not kill cyclospora, but it could help clean some of them off.

The CDC also recommends cutting away any damaged or bruise areas on fruits or vegetables before preparing and eating, and refrigerating cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.

The parasite can also be killed off by cooking produce to a temperature of at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit.