Chicago fans hyped for night of sports featuring Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks

Chicagoans on the North and South Sides are preparing for their respective teams' playoff runs that kick off Tuesday night.

The White Sox start their wild card series against the Astros in Houston, while the Cubs are running it back in the playoffs in San Diego against the Padres.

The vibes of Chicago sports are in full effect. As the city still basks in the Bears' win over the Eagles on Monday night, Chicago fans hope to add to that as the White Sox, Cubs and Blackhawks play on Tuesday, while the Bulls kick off training camp.

"It's a good time to be a Chicago fan. Maybe the best time to be a Chicago fan," said Cubs fan Dan Choldin.

"This city's going to be on fire. It seems like the city's even more, everybody's walking past happy. It's just a good time to be a Chicago fan," Oscar said.

Inside Chicago Sports on Michigan Avenue, Caleb, a Chicago native who now lives in the Fort Worth, Texas area, says he attended Monday night's Bears game at Soldier Field as part of his eighth wedding anniversary with his wife.

"We were goal line, front row," he said. "There's really not a sports team that's like the Bears, you know what I mean? The energy is electric, being at Soldier Field."

He's among the fans who are basking in a Chicago sports equinox of sorts. The Bears are coming off a victory last night and both the Cubs and White Sox are in the playoffs during the afternoon and evening.

The Blackhawks are opening the season in Las Vegas and the Bulls are reporting for training camp.

"It's been a long time since we've had a playoff team scenario like this," said Chicago Sports owner Luke Pesha.

Chicago Sports is a destination for team merch. Pesha says the team's successes mean more traffic for businesses like his.

"Nothing moves the needle better than a winning team," he said. "You know, all of a sudden everyone wants the new Cubs shirt, Sox hat."

For White Sox fans and Cubs fans, the hope for a deep playoff run is the energy filling the city.

"Hopefully it's a 2005 series in Houston right now, get the two wins down there and get to Cleveland," said White Sox fan Kevin Sullivan.

"Got a big road ahead of us, but go Cubbies and part of being a Cubs fan is being an optimist," Choldin said.

The busy day of Chicago sports continues Tuesday evening with the Cubs' first pitch at 9 p.m. our time and the Blackhawks drop the first puck of the season at 9:30 p.m.