Cubs shut out Padres in first no-hitter in their Spring Training history

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

PEORIA, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Cubs took on the San Diego Padres under the lights in Cactus League action Friday night, and the game was an interesting one.

There was no score through the third, when Edwin Rios homered to the right. The Cubs were up 1-0, and it only got better.

Justin Steele started on the pitcher's mound for the Cubs, while Downers Grove South alum Nick Burdi finished the game.

And you don't see this very often – the Cubs finished off a combined no-hitter.

The Cubs won 4-0 behind the first no-hitter in Cubs Spring Training history.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 10:33 PM

