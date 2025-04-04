Cubs fans return to Chicago's North Side for home opener against Padres at Wrigley Field

Baseball is back on the North Side. The Cubs hosted the Padres Friday afternoon for their home opener.

The team did not disappoint fans, finishing with a 3-1 win.

Despite the weather, nothing could put a damper on the excitement at Wrigley Field. The temperature at first pitch was a little over 40 degrees with gray skies.

"The slogan will be like '$10 hats! $10 shirts! $10 hats! $10 shirts!' and they just come, they love it. They sing along with me," vendor Toussaint Stevens said.

That vendor's biggest seller of the day? Hats, thanks to the weather.

Stevens, who has been selling merchandise during the home openers for 17 years, said he loves the Cubs' home opener because it's fun to see the same people keep up with tradition and return year after year. There was no shortage of beers being poured and hotdogs being housed, with Cubbie blue everywhere as far as the eye could see.

In addition to the pride, some young fans, Connor Vaughn, 12, and Macklin Mahoney, 11, were a little honest about their expectations for making the World Series.

"Ehh. Not super good. They could win the division. Playoffs. Better than last year," Mahoney said.

When asked how big of a fan of the team they are ...

"Like 10 out of 10," Vaughn said.

"Like nine out 10. It's the only really good Chicago team. No offense to the other ones," Mahoney said.

The Cubs already celebrated three Opening Days this season, counting Japan, the actual MLB opening day in the U.S. against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the home opener for the Athletics in Sacramento earlier this week.

The Cubs end their home opener with a win. Their standing now is 6-4.