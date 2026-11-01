Cubs' Crow-Armstrong, Bregman take home 2026 Rawlings Gold Gloves

The Chicago Cubs had the best defense in baseball, and two of their five finalists were rewarded with the 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on Sunday night because of it.

Third baseman Alex Bregman, after a stellar first season with the Cubs, was one of the award recipients. He and Ron Santo are the only Cubs third basemen to win the award.

Bregman previously won a Gold Glove Award with the Houston Astros. He finished 2026 with +9 outs above average, second among all third basemen behind the San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

Also winning was star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, with a 40/40 season capped off with his second straight Gold Glove.

Crow-Armstrong, largely considered the best defensive player in Major League Baseball, led the majors in outs above average (+26), FanGraphs' "defensive runs" metric (+23) and Statcast's fielding run value (+26).

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, left fielder Ian Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki were also named as finalists last month for the National League. Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth also was named an American League finalist.

The Cubs were tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the most finalists in MLB. The Cubs also led MLB in Gold Glove finalists last year with six and won a league-leading three in 2025.