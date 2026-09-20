Crow-Armstrong hits 45th homer as Cubs beat Reds 9-1, edge closer to playoff berth

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 45th home run as the Chicago Cubs moved closer to clinching a postseason berth with a 9-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Chicago (87-69) reduced its magic number to one and could wrap up a berth if the Diamondbacks lose to the Yankees later Sunday.

The Cubs began the day tied with the Padres and one game ahead of the Phillies for the top NL wild-card spot which would earn them home-field advantage in the wild-card round. The Cubs own the tiebreakers over the Diamondbacks, Padres, and Phillies.

Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman left Sunday's game in the fourth inning after being struck in the face by a foul ball off the bat of Michael Busch while standing near the on-deck circle.

Cubs left-hander David Peterson (9-8) allowed a run on three hits in seven innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.

The Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the third. Ian Happ singled in a run and Nico Hoerner walked to force in another to extend Chicago's lead to 3-0. Pedro Ramirez's two-run single made the score 5-0.

Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder (6-12) allowed five earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Michael Conforto's 15th home run made the score 6-1 in the fifth. Three batters later, Crow-Armstrong's two-run home run made it 8-1.

Seiya Suzuki hit his 25th homer of the season in the eighth.

JJ Bleday hit his 23rd home run of the season for Cincinnati. Reds right-hander Carson Spiers allowed four runs and three homers in four innings. He also struck out five.

Up next

Cubs: Have not announced a starter for Tuesday's series opener against the Marlins.

Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.70) is scheduled to start Tuesday in Atlanta.