Boyd ends 6-start winless streak, Cubs beat Reds 5-2 to close on playoff berth

Matthew Boyd ended a six-start winless streak, Dansby Swanson hit his first home run since coming off the injured list and the Chicago Cubs moved closer to their second straight playoff berth by beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 Saturday.

Michael Busch hit a tiebreaking home run off Nick Lodolo (3-6) in the sixth inning for a 3-2 lead, reaching 20 homers for the third time in four seasons.

Swanson added a ninth-inning drive against Zach McCambley, Swanson's home run and first since Aug. 12. Swanson returned Friday from a strained left oblique that had sidelined him since Aug. 16.

Chicago (86-69), which leads the major leagues with 214 home runs, began the day tied with Philadelphia and San Diego for the three NL wild cards.

Boyd (9-5) had been been 0-4 since beating Kansas City on Aug. 9. He allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits in five innings as part of a four-hitter.

Lodolo gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings for the Reds, who have lost nine of 12.

Matt Shaw's sacrifice fly in the second and Seiya Suzuki RBI single in the fifth built a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati tied the score in the bottom half on Swanson's run-scoring throwing error at shortstop and . Ke'Bryan Hayes' RBI single.

Nico Hoerner added a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Up Next

Cubs LHP David Peterson (8-8, 5.11) and Reds LHP Rhett Lowder (6-11, 5.79) start Sunday.