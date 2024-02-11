Chicago Teacher's Union announces tentative agreement reached at Instituto schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Teachers at two Chicago charter schools reached a tentative agreement following a late-night bargaining session Saturday.

The Chicago Teachers Union announced members at Instituto del Progreso Latino reached a tentative agreement with management that "forced the charter school operator to put students first."

Teachers would receive an increase in resources and staffing for special education, as well as help in recruiting and retaining bilingual staff and allowing students to access additional support including a librarian, school nurse, counselors, and social workers.

Union members have suspended their strike pending a review of the terms and are preparing to vote on ratification.

Teachers went on strike last Tuesday citing low pay and low staffing levels. They also wanted sanctuary protections for immigrant students and employees.

The CTU represents 48 members and staff serving 600 students at both Instituto schools - Instituto Justice Leadership Academy and Instituto Health and Science Career Academy.