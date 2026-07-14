CTA Yellow Line service resumes after train hits vehicle in Skokie

The CTA Yellow Line is running again after a train struck a vehicle in Skokie.

According to the CTA's website, service was temporarily suspended because of "a collision with a vehicle." Service resumed by about 3:30 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a silver SUV with significant back-end damage a little ways from a CTA track crossing. CTA said they did not have any reports of passenger injuries.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to CTA officials and the Skokie police and fire departments for more information about the incident and any possible injuries or citations and are waiting to hear back./