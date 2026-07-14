CTA Yellow Line service temporarily stopped after train hits vehicle

CTA Yellow Line service has been suspended Tuesday afternoon after a train struck a vehicle.

According to the CTA's website, service is temporarily suspended because of "a collision with a vehicle." Officials did not say where the collision took place or release any further details.

Shuttle buses will be used to connect riders between Skokie and Howard. The CTA is also encouraging riders to use other alternative routes like the #97 bus serving Skokie, and told riders to plan for extra travel time.

CTA officials said service would be restored as soon as possible.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to CTA officials and law enforcement for more information.