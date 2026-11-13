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Police searching for man accused of hitting CTA Red Line passenger with collapsible chair

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police released a photo of a man accused of hitting a CTA passenger with a collapsible chair in Lincoln Park on Wednesday. 

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man riding a CTA Red Line train in the1500 block of north Clybourn Avenue was hit in the back of the head with a collapsible chair. 

Police said the suspect is a man between 40 and 50 years old, last seen wearing a white-and-blue hat, a white jacket, and navy pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. 

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