Police searching for man accused of hitting CTA Red Line passenger with collapsible chair

Chicago police released a photo of a man accused of hitting a CTA passenger with a collapsible chair in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man riding a CTA Red Line train in the1500 block of north Clybourn Avenue was hit in the back of the head with a collapsible chair.

Police said the suspect is a man between 40 and 50 years old, last seen wearing a white-and-blue hat, a white jacket, and navy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.