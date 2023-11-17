Watch CBS News
Mass Transit detectives seek to identify man in CTA Pink Line robbery on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who robbed a CTA passenger on the Pink Line train earlier this month. 

The robbery happened on the 2000 block of South Pulaski Road on Nov. 4, around 6:30 p.m. 

Authorities said the offender approached the victim and grabbed their phone by force from their hands before fleeing from the train car. The victim suffered minor injuries during the robbery. 

The offender is described as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 22 with a twisty hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with pink-colored letters "P*nk" on the front with black pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about the offender can call the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4443.  

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

