CTA Orange Line train derails; delays, limited service expected

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A CTA Orange Line train derailed on Monday morning, CTA confirmed. 

CTA officials said one car of a train derailed near Wood Street, just west of the Ashland stop.

The derailment happened after the CTA had suspended Orange Line service between the Western and Adams/Wabash stops due to track conditions. It was not immediately clear if any passengers were on the train.

A shuttle train was operating between the Midway and Western stations, and shuttle buses were running between Western and the Loop.

This is a developing story. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 8:06 AM CST

