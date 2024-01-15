CTA Orange Line train derails; delays, limited service expected

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A CTA Orange Line train derailed on Monday morning, CTA confirmed.

CTA officials said one car of a train derailed near Wood Street, just west of the Ashland stop.

The derailment happened after the CTA had suspended Orange Line service between the Western and Adams/Wabash stops due to track conditions. It was not immediately clear if any passengers were on the train.

A shuttle train was operating between the Midway and Western stations, and shuttle buses were running between Western and the Loop.

This is a developing story.