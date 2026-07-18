Elevated CTA "L" stops in Loop rerouted for track work

A heads-up for CTA "L" riders who need to travel into the Loop.

For the next two weekends, track work will close some elevated stops in the Loop.

Here's what to know—Adams and Wabash, Washington and Wabash and the elevated Clark and Lake stops will be shut down until 5 a.m. Monday.

The Blue Line will continue to stop at Clark and Lake in the subway.

Green Line trains will use the Wells Street and Van Buren Street tracks instead of the Lake Street and Wabash Avenue tracks.

Pink Line trains will turn back at Clinton, so riders will have to transfer to a Green Line train to continue into the Loop.