CTA hosting career fair Friday in search of drivers, mechanics
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a job, or even a career, the CTA is looking for bus drivers and mechanics.
It's hosting a career fair starting at 9 a.m. at the CTA headquarters near Jefferson and Lake.
Spaces are limited and registration is required.
CTA bus drivers start off making $29 dollars an hour and mechanics start at $40.59 an hour.
