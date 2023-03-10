Watch CBS News
CTA hosting career fair Friday in search of drivers, mechanics

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a job, or even a career, the CTA is looking for bus drivers and mechanics.

It's hosting a career fair starting at 9 a.m. at the CTA headquarters near Jefferson and Lake.

Spaces are limited and registration is required.

CTA bus drivers start off making $29 dollars an hour and mechanics start at $40.59 an hour.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 7:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

