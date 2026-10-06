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CTA Green, Pink Line trains bypassing Morgan/Lake station after medical emergency

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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CTA Green and Pink Line trains are bypassing the Morgan/Lake stop after a medical emergency on the tracks Tuesday afternoon.

CTA posted the service alert for major delays at 2:49 p.m. Trains for both lines were stopped for a little more than half an hour before service resumed but without stopping at Morgan/Lake.

Delays that could impact the afternoon rush are expected. It was not known how long the residual delays would last. 

CTA did not specify what kind of medical emergency occurred. CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago police and fire departments for more information and are waiting to hear back. 

CTA said it has requested shuttle buses to serve the Green line between Harlem/Lake and Clark/Lake in both directions, and the Pink Line between Polk and Clark/Lake in both directions.

Commuters are advised to find alternate routes. Nearby bus routes include the #20 Madison and #9 Ashland buses. 

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