Police release photo of man wanted in CTA Green Line train battery

Police released photos of a man wanted in an aggravated battery on a CTA train on Chicago's Near West Side.

On July 10, Chicago police said the suspect approached a 48-year-old passenger on a CTA Green Line train in the 100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect took a glass bottle from the victim, threw him to the floor, and broke the bottle. The victim was cut in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.