CTA to provide free rides for Chicago area K-12 students on Monday, Aug. 21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority wants to help students return to classes next week with free rides.

The first day of school for the Chicago Public Schools is on Monday of next week, and the CTA is bringing back its "First Day, Free Rides" program for all K-12 Chicago area students. Free rides on CTA buses and trains will be available not only for CPS students, but for all students -- whether they attend public, private, or parochial schools.

The CTA is partnering with Butcher Boy Cooking Oils to provide the free rides for the students – along with an accompanying adult – on Monday, Aug. 21.

"We strive to provide Chicagoland students a convenient and affordable means of transportation to and from school, and we want the first day back in the classroom to help set up a successful school year," CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in a news release. "We are truly grateful to Chicagoland-based Butcher Boy Cooking Oils for keeping this tradition going."

The program provided almost 49,000 rides to students and their parents and guardians last year. Since the program started in 2011, the CTA says it has provided more than 1.25 million free rides.