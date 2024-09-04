4 victims fatally shot on Chicago Blue Line train found by CTA employee, investigators say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Transit Authority employee was the person who discovered the four people shot and killed on two Blue Line cars early Monday morning, according to a police report.

Prosecutors revealed new details on Wednesday about the quadruple fatal shooting on the Blue Line train shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Rhanni Davis, 30, of Chicago, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the murders of the four victims.

The CTA employee, who cleans the train cars each morning, had started his cleaning routine of the car in which they found three of the victims. He had started sweeping the entrance when he inadvertently swept a shell casing from the train onto the platform.

The employee then saw the three victims sitting about the train. The first victim was a 52-year-old man whom authorities have not identified and was shot twice. Simeon Bihesi, a 28-year-old man, was then shot twice, and then Margaret Miller, a 64-year-old woman was shot in the back of the head.

All three victims had been sleeping on the train before the shooting.

The employee later discovered the fourth person in another car. That person, Adrian Collins, 60, had been shot in the stomach. Prosecutors said the suspect went into that car while the train was in transit and approached Collins, who appeared to raise his hands in a defensive posture. He was injured when he was found but later died at Loyola Hospital from a gunshot to the abdomen.

The suspected shooter was wearing a black shirt, dark pants, a black ski mask, and white socks while wearing a cross-body bag with a North Face logo on it, per CTA security surveillance footage. He exited the train at the Harlem Blue Line stop, left the station and later returned about 15 minutes later to board a train headed to the Loop, prosecutors said.

CTA control later found the possible suspect, identifying him by his clothing and the bag, on the Pink Line as it approached the stop at 2011 S. California Ave. around 7 a.m.

Officers then detained Davis and found a Glock 43 9mm handgun in the cross-body bag he was wearing.

Five 9mm shell casings were discovered on the train cars. Prosecutors said an analysis by Illinois State Police found the shell casings were from the gun Davis had on him.

Police also found gunshot residue on Davis' hands, prosecutors said.

A Riverdale police officer who had previously arrested Davis in connection with a misdemeanor offense, identified him from a still image of CTA video showing his face.