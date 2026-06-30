Service disrupted after person is pinned by train on CTA Brown Line

Service was disrupted after a person was hit by and pinned under a CTA Brown Line train Tuesday morning.

The incident took place The incident happened at the Addison Brown Line stop on the elevated line, near the intersection of Lincoln and Ravenswood avenues and Addison Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said someone was pinned under a train. Officials said the person was taken to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition, but also characterized first responders' mission as a recovery, which would mean the person died.

A second person was taken to the hospital in good condition for unspecified reasons, officials said.

The CTA said a Brown Line train "made contact" with a person near the Addison stop, but did not provide further information.

It was not clear how the person ended up on the tracks.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Brown Line trains were halted between the Belmont station and Kimball terminal, with trains only running between Belmont and the Loop, following the incident.

Shuttle buses have been pressed into use.

CHECK: CTA updates