Man shot near CTA platform in downtown Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the The Loop on Tuesday morning. 

There was a large police presence near the elevated CTA stop at Clark and Lake streets. Police were canvassing the platform and located shell casings. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. 

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

CTA officials said Brown and Green line trains were not stopping at the Clark and Lake stop. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

