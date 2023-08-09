Death investigation underway after shots fired in Crystal Lake

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were shot, and police are conducting a death investigation on Wednesday morning at a residence in Crystal Lake.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road. Deputies found four people with injuries "ranging in severity." It is not known how many people were killed.

Officials described the scene as an isolated incident, and there was no danger to the community.

This is a developing story.