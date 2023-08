Neighbors shocked after shooting leaves 4 dead in Crystal Lake home Three people and an "aggressor" were killed during a shooting inside an unincorporated Crystal Lake home Wednesday morning, according to McHenry County sheriff's police. A fifth person was seriously injured. McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Tim Creighton said, shortly before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road for report of a shooting.