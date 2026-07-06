Construction project aimed at fixing flooding issues underway in Crown Point, Indiana, mayor says

Residents in Crown Point, Indiana, are dealing with flooding after storms over the weekend.

On South Street in Crown Point, residents say they deal with this issue repeatedly.

Some are speaking out, asking questions, including what can be done to address it.

Turns out, the answer is a few blocks away.

"We need a project and a fix to manage all those severe weather events and what you see behind me is that fix," said Mayor Peter Land.

The mayor says that flooding has been an issue for years and that the construction plan has been in the works for almost 10 years.

"It's a 3-mile route ... 4-foot-long pipes will be buried 20 to 30 feet deep underneath these roadways. All these undersized pipes will feed into this large pipe, which will be more than capable of handling the stormwater and taking it away from the streets of neighbors," he said.

The mayor says the work will address flooding and the issues reported by residents, but with the project expected to last for two more years, people want to know what could help them in the meantime. He says they're looking at all options.

"I'm just as frustrated for our community, especially affected residents. I want this project complete, but I want it done right," he said.

He says he personally visited every homeowner who reached City Hall to report flooding issues.

"I talk to every single resident. A lot of them didn't know this project was in existence. They saw construction but had no idea what the project involved and what it will solve, but it deserves more than just a phone call from my office to them," the mayor said.

A city council meeting is scheduled for Monday night. The mayor says they'll be ready to address any flooding concerns at that meeting.