Crowds gathered for Chicago's Millennium Park tree lighting ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS) – Holiday cheer is spreading throughout Chicago.
CBS 2's Lauren Victory went to where the growing crowd was at Millennium Park for the annual tree lighting ceremony.
This year's tree is a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from the Village of Morton Grove. The tree had to be removed from its original spot earlier this month before taking its place as the centerpiece of the annual lighting ceremony.
