Crowds flock to Chicago's The Wieners Circle for National Hot Dog Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This National Hot Dog Day, a big crowd turned out for a free meal at The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park.

People lined up to get their char or steam Vienna red hots, char cheddar dogs, and other delights—and were reminded with trademark colorful language that tips are to be left in cash or by Venmo.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council established National Hot Dog Day in 1991. According to the organization, Americans eat around 20 billion hot dogs a year.

Traditionally in Chicago, all-beef hot dogs are eaten on poppyseed buns—with yellow mustard, onions, tomatoes, neon relish, sport peppers, celery salt, and a pickle spear—but never, ever ketchup.

The Wieners Circle has been serving up char dogs and cheddar fries at 2622 N. Clark St. since 1983. It has been known for many years for serving up insults along with its hot dogs—and for the snarky messages on its marquee.

In 2012, cable station TruTV launched a reality show around the Wieners Circle, its colorful crew, and its sometimes-rowdy late-night clientele.

"I took an order, and I think the guy said, 'Hey, you fat bitch, let me get a hot dog!''" manager Roberta "Poochie" Jackson said on the "This American Life" TV series back in 2007. "That's not my speech; I'm from the 'hood, so I said, 'I'm fat? Your mama's fat, m****rf***r!,' and it just started from there."

That same year, legendary CBS Chicago anchorman Bill Kurtis visited the Wieners Circle and found his way behind the counter.

Last year while in Chicago on tour, singer Ed Sheeran got behind the counter to serve up hot dogs at The Wieners Circle too.