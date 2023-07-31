Ed Sheeran serves Chicago dogs at The Wieners Circle
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Singer Ed Sheeran traded his Castle on the Hill for The Wieners Circle on Clark on Saturday.
Sheeran surprised fans by serving some Chicago dogs at The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park ahead of his 'Mathematics' Tour stop at Soldier Field.
The hot dog joint, known for harsh customer service, changed its iconic sign to read "Do you want Edchup with that."
The Wieners Circle shared photos of the crowd waiting to see Sheeran.
