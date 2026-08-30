Crowds celebrate Asian culture at Panda Fest in Chicago's Grant Park

Crowds turned out to celebrate Asian culture at Panda Fest in Chicago's Grant Park this weekend.

The event was held in Chicago for the first time this weekend in Butler Field, at Monroe and DuSable Lake Shore drives.

The festival is one of the nation's fastest-growing Asian cultural events, with plenty of food, art, and live entertainment.

The Chicago event featured more than 100 Asian food vendors offering everything from Japanese crepes to Korean corn dogs, pork belly bao, traditional soup dumplings, and whole squid — among many other tasty offerings.

Meanwhile, an assortment of merchandise was also up for sale at the event, from anime pins and accessories from Miniko Island to Kpop merchandise from K2gether, again among many others.

A panda bouncy house was also set up.

The event was set to continue until 8 p.m. Sunday.