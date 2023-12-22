Chicago crossing guard hands out gifts to thousands of students

Chicago crossing guard hands out gifts to thousands of students

Chicago crossing guard hands out gifts to thousands of students

CHICAGO (CBS) – She makes sure kids get to school and home safely, but she's also sending them home with gifts.

Angela Thompson is a Chicago Public Schools crossing guard who holds an annual toy drive. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray told the story of the crossing guard who pays for the gifts herself, with help from some donations.

It was a moment Thompson had been waiting for.

"How awesome is this? You want it?" she asked a young student.

Student: "Thank you!"

Thompson: "You're so welcome!"

Viewers may remember Thompson. Last week, CBS 2 showed how the CPS crossing guard was preparing for this very day.

Thompson has been holding an annual toy drive out of her own pockets. It's something she looks forward to every year.

"Like this morning, I told everybody, 'Don't forget. Come to see me,'" Thompson said. "Or some will come past, [and say] 'You're going to be here right?' 'Yes I am with your gift!'"

And she did not disappoint.

As soon as school was out for the holiday season, students of all ages flocked to the corner of 61st and Cottage Grove.

"It's the excitement for me," she said.

This year, Thompson had help from Santa and the Grinch.

For the past 15 years, Thompson has served more than 3,000 families, but for about four or five years, she's had tons of help from families and friends passing out gifts.

"The Thompson family has a long history of being very supportive of one another and Angie is just following in that tradition where we are helping to support her," said Belinda Taylor-Jones, Thompson's cousin.

Many parents showed up, including Jasmine Saunders, who was the first mom Thompson helped.

"I hadn't seen this woman in nine years," Thompson said.

"It was crazy because right before school had let out, she came with toys, clothes and a boatload gang of things that I could have never thought I would have had walking to the corner just to pick my kids up," said Saunders.

Thompson said, "Giving is something that people should do. It's not always take, just give."