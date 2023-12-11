CPS crossing guard works as Santa's helper to get gifts for kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Her focus for two decades: keeping kids safe.

But once a year, a CPS crossing guard puts down her stop sign and picks up wrapping paper - and a lot of it!

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray on how she's spreading holiday cheer one gift at a time.

With a smile on her face and the seconds counting down, making sure kids get to school safely is Angela Thompson's main priority.

Thompson sees these young faces every day as they head off to school.

"I can always tell when they're having a good day or their mood," Thompson said.

She's a crossing guard for Chicago Public Schools. Thompson has been doing this for the past 20 years.

"I love what I do. I love the kids. I love engaging with people," Thompson said.

She also loves to be Santa's helper.

For the past 14 years, she's been digging into her own pockets, and with some help from donations, She has an annual toy drive.

"It started with a young lady that I overheard a conversation and she was basically saying how she couldn't get her children anything for Christmas. So from there, I basically told her, hey see me when you get out of school on Friday when you get the kids," Thompson said.

Since 2009, she's proudly served three thousand families in the Chicagoland area.

"My passion has always been children. I really don't like to see no child left behind and that's with anything," Thompson said.

So every year, she buys the gifts herself or donations literally walk right up to her.

"Good morning. I appreciate this," Thompson said.

She rounds up family members to wrap the gifts. This year, her younger sister Nikia Norwood is helping out.

"I'm so elated to do this. Angela has been doing this for so long. She loves kids and I love kids also and I just want to give back," Norwood said.

"It's the smiles for me. It's their happiness. It's them looking forward to me doing it. They've already started, are you going to do toys this year? So it's like, that kind of excitement," Thompson said.

You can expect to see Angela Thompson out here with special guests on December 21st. She'll be out here with Santa and the Grinch at 61st and Cottage Grove. They'll be passing out gifts to as many kids as possible.

Here's the address to donate. The deadline is Friday, December 15:

Angela Thompson

P.O. Box 378264

Chicago. Il 60637