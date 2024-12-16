Man left in critical condition in shooting in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

Quarrel leads to man being shot in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday night were investigating a shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The shooting took place at 4:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue—between Greenview Avenue and the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line elevated tracks at Glenwood Avenue.

Police said two men—a gunman of an unknown age and a 37-year-old victim—got into a quarrel. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times.

The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition.

Following the shooting, officers were seen entering and leaving Morse Gyros, 1422 W. Morse Ave.

No one was in custody late Monday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.